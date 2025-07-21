After a Stint in Denmark's Top League, Ex-UCLA Defender Madelyn Desiano Returns to U.S. to Join Spokane Zephyr FC

July 21, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Madelyn Desiano, who won an NCAA championship with UCLA in 2022 and who has played internationally, is the latest player to sign with Spokane Zephyr FC (pending league and federation approval).

Desiano, a defender from San Clemente, California, competed with the United States' under-19 team in the CFA International Women's Youth Football Tournament, and in Switzerland with the U18 team.

After overcoming injuries early in her career at Westwood, Desiano appeared in 54 matches for the Bruins, starting 35, scoring three goals and making five assists. In her senior year, she helped lead UCLA to 14 shutouts and a team goals against average of .55, the lowest since 214. In the NCAA tournament, she scored the game winner in the Round of 16 against Northwestern, scored a goal in the semifinal win over Alabama and played all 110 minutes of the championship match. The Bruins became the first team to come back from a 2-0 deficit in the national final to win it all.

Desiano, 25, recounted that championship experience in her first book, "Bend Never Break: The inside story of UCLA Women's Soccer and their inspiring National Championship journey," released in June.

She was selected by the Houston Dash in the 2023 NWSL draft and made four appearances for the club and scored her first professional goal in a Challenge Cup match against Kansas City Current.

After leaving Houston, she signed with Odense Boldklub Q of the top-tier women's league in Denmark. She made 21 appearances and 13 starts with the club.

Desiano's varied experience both at home and abroad made her an attractive signing for Zephyr FC.

"We are thrilled to add someone with Maddi's caliber of experience to the team. Maddi is a versatile player who can play on the wing or in defense," said Zephyr interim head coach Josh McAllister. "Her skillset gives us a lot of variety in how we defend and attack."

Desiano, meanwhile, is happy to be playing closer to home.

"I am so excited to be back in the States and playing in Spokane," she said. "Everyone has been so welcoming and I can't wait to get started."

She won't be waiting long. Zephyr FC begins play in Gainbridge Super League play, a USL property, on Aug. 23 in Texas against Dallas Trinity FC. The club will host Fort Lauderdale in the home opener at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sept. 6. For schedule and ticket information, visit uslspokane.com.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.