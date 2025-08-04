USL Spokane Welcomes Carrie Taylor as New Vice President of Soccer Operations
August 4, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC News Release
Carrie Taylor is a veteran soccer executive, coach, and consultant with over 35 years of experience across all levels of the game-from youth development and collegiate coaching to professional club operations, international competition, and league-level leadership. A former Division I athlete at the University of Michigan, where she played on the first ever varsity team. And the first woman to coach on a U.S. men's professional soccer technical staff (USL Championship), Carrie has spent her career breaking barriers and building systems that create access, equity, and excellence in the sport. Her career includes leadership roles with:
USL Headquarters, where she served first as the VP of Operations for Super League and then as the Technical Director for Women's Pathway, helping shape league-wide coaching education, talent development, and club support systems
San Diego Loyal SC as Assistant Coach and Advisor to Landon Donovan during the club's formation
Stumptown AC (NISA) as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the club's full relaunch and technical operations
The Jamaican Women's National Team, where she served as a Technical Consultant and Assistant Coach during the 2019 World Cup qualification cycle
Carrie also has extensive experience in the youth and collegiate landscape, including roles as Director of Coaching at large nonprofit clubs and Head Coach of both the men's and women's programs at Mt. St. Joseph University, and as a Division I assistant at Xavier University. She's presented at national coaching conventions, written for industry publications, and helped develop hundreds of coaches as a certified licensing clinician. She holds a USSF A License, USSF Talent Scout License, National Youth License, and United Soccer Coaches, Director of Coaching Certificate. She has a B.S. from the University of Michigan and a M.A. from Wayne State University.
Career Highlights
Technical Director Women's Pathway, USL Headquarters
First woman to coach on a USL Championship technical staff (San Diego Loyal SC)
Technical Consultant & Assistant Coach, Jamaican Women's National Team
Head Coach, Mt. St. Joseph University (Men's & Women's Soccer)
COO, Stumptown AC (NISA)
USSF Talent Scout License & A License
Over 35 years of leadership across youth, college, pro, and league levels
Core Values
Respect
Hard Work
Diversity
Excellence
Honesty
Social Channels
INSTA: _ctaylor4
Twitter: @_ctaylor4
Facebook: https://facebook.com/carrie.taylor.560
Bluesky:@carrietaylor.bsky.social
LinkedIN: linkedin.com/in/carrie-taylor-m-a-6151124b
Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 4, 2025
- USL Spokane Welcomes Carrie Taylor as New Vice President of Soccer Operations - Spokane Zephyr FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Zephyr FC Stories
- USL Spokane Welcomes Carrie Taylor as New Vice President of Soccer Operations
- Ivy League Star Defender Ginger Fontenot, Fresh off a Stint with Brooklyn, Signs with Spokane Zephyr
- Forward Lena Silano Brings Goal-Scoring Prowess to Spokane Zephyr FC
- After a Stint in Denmark's Top League, Ex-UCLA Defender Madelyn Desiano Returns to U.S. to Join Spokane Zephyr FC
- Former Wisconsin Standout Aryssa Mahrt Joins Spokane Zephyr FC on Loan from Orlando Pride