USL Spokane Welcomes Carrie Taylor as New Vice President of Soccer Operations

August 4, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Carrie Taylor is a veteran soccer executive, coach, and consultant with over 35 years of experience across all levels of the game-from youth development and collegiate coaching to professional club operations, international competition, and league-level leadership. A former Division I athlete at the University of Michigan, where she played on the first ever varsity team. And the first woman to coach on a U.S. men's professional soccer technical staff (USL Championship), Carrie has spent her career breaking barriers and building systems that create access, equity, and excellence in the sport. Her career includes leadership roles with:

USL Headquarters, where she served first as the VP of Operations for Super League and then as the Technical Director for Women's Pathway, helping shape league-wide coaching education, talent development, and club support systems

San Diego Loyal SC as Assistant Coach and Advisor to Landon Donovan during the club's formation

Stumptown AC (NISA) as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the club's full relaunch and technical operations

The Jamaican Women's National Team, where she served as a Technical Consultant and Assistant Coach during the 2019 World Cup qualification cycle

Carrie also has extensive experience in the youth and collegiate landscape, including roles as Director of Coaching at large nonprofit clubs and Head Coach of both the men's and women's programs at Mt. St. Joseph University, and as a Division I assistant at Xavier University. She's presented at national coaching conventions, written for industry publications, and helped develop hundreds of coaches as a certified licensing clinician. She holds a USSF A License, USSF Talent Scout License, National Youth License, and United Soccer Coaches, Director of Coaching Certificate. She has a B.S. from the University of Michigan and a M.A. from Wayne State University.

Career Highlights

Technical Director Women's Pathway, USL Headquarters

First woman to coach on a USL Championship technical staff (San Diego Loyal SC)

Technical Consultant & Assistant Coach, Jamaican Women's National Team

Head Coach, Mt. St. Joseph University (Men's & Women's Soccer)

COO, Stumptown AC (NISA)

USSF Talent Scout License & A License

Over 35 years of leadership across youth, college, pro, and league levels

Core Values

Respect

Hard Work

Diversity

Excellence

Honesty

