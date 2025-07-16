Former Wisconsin Standout Aryssa Mahrt Joins Spokane Zephyr FC on Loan from Orlando Pride

July 16, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Ahead of the Gainbridge Super League's second season, Spokane Zephyr FC is bolstering its roster with an up-and-coming playmaker on a six-month loan from Orlando Pride of the NWSL, pending league and federation approval.

Mahrt, 23, arrives in Spokane as a promising attacking talent. She began her collegiate career with two seasons at the University of San Diego before transferring to the University of Wisconsin, where she emerged as one of the Badgers' top performers.

Over three seasons in Madison, Mahrt appeared in 62 matches, scoring 21 goals and recording 15 assists. In 2024, she led Wisconsin with 10 goals, starting all 21 matches and finishing in the top 10 in the Big Ten Conference in both goals and shots on target (39).

Mahrt, who is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, also has national experience, having been a member of the U16 and U14 U.S. Soccer Youth National Team in 2016 and 2017.

Zephyr FC sees a lot of upside in the addition of Mahrt to the club in terms of her skill set, work ethic and overall attitude.

"When the opportunity to bring Aryssa in on loan from Orlando came about, we made sure to do our homework. In meeting with her, we found a player who is eager to show what she can do on the pitch," interim head coach Josh McAllister said. "Aryssa's character will not only be an asset when playing on the pitch, but within the locker room with her fellow teammates, too."

Mahrt is looking forward to calling ONE Spokane Stadium home for the next six months.

"I'm excited to be joining Spokane Zephyr because of the talent on the team and the authenticity of the staff and program," she said.

Zephyr kicks off the season Aug. 23 at Cotton Bowl Stadium to face Dallas Trinity FC. Following road matches at DC Power FC and Brooklyn FC, Zephyr will host Fort Lauderdale FC in the home opener on Sept. 6 before facing reigning Super League champions Tampa Bay Sun FC at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sept. 13. For schedule and ticket information, visit uslspokane.com.







