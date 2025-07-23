Ivy League Star Defender Ginger Fontenot, Fresh off a Stint with Brooklyn, Signs with Spokane Zephyr

Two time All-Ivy League defender Ginger Fontenot is set to bring her skills west to Spokane Zephyr FC, pending league and federation approval.

Fontenot, 22, hails from Camarillo, California. In three seasons at the University of Pennsylvania, she started in 44 matches and logged 3,801 minutes. In 2022 and 2023, she led a backline that held opponents to one or fewer goals in 26 matches and was rewarded with back-to-back All Ivy honors.

As a graduate student, Fontenot transferred to Penn State, where she started all 25 matches for the Nittany Lions in 2024, including a run to the Elite Eight in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

After Penn State, Fontenot signed with Brooklyn FC and she made her professional debut on April 19 of this year in a 1-1 tie against Lexington. She started and played 90 minutes in Brooklyn's final game of the season, a 0-0 draw against Carolina on May 24.

With some experience in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property, Fontenot could see that the program being built in Spokane is special.

"What they're building here in Spokane is nothing short of a team dedicated to creating a winning culture on and off the pitch. The entire team and staff are well aligned towards that goal and are process driven," she said. "I'm excited to get started, to connect with the players, and put forth my best effort day in and day out to make an impact on this team."

Fontenot's time with Brooklyn FC made an impression with Zephyr's coaching staff.

"We noticed Ginger last season when Zephyr played against her while at Brooklyn," said interim head coach Josh McAllister. "Ginger brings exactly what we are looking for from the outside back position. She has athleticism and quality with the ball at her feet but also defends at a high level. We are thrilled to add Ginger to the team!"

Zephyr kicks off the season Aug. 23 at Cotton Bowl Stadium against Dallas Trinity FC. Following road matches at DC Power FC and Fontenot's former club, Brooklyn FC, Zephyr will host Fort Lauderdale FC in the home opener on Sept. 6. For schedule and ticket information, visit uslspokane.com.







