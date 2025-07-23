Brooklyn FC Reveals Home Kit for 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Season

July 23, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today unveiled its home kit for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, designed in collaboration with Diaza Football for a second consecutive season.

Featuring a base of black, dark gray, and limestone, the vertical design elements refine the silhouette while delivering a sleek, urban aesthetic. One of the jersey's standout features is the embossed sleeve texture, a modular graphic system derived from the Brooklyn FC crest.

This repeating pattern is more than visual flair as it symbolizes the rhythm of the city and the diversity of Brooklyn. The result is a minimalist yet powerful visual identity, echoing the borough's role at the forefront of art, fashion, and creative culture. While built for performance, the jersey also introduces a more refined, fashion-forward silhouette, adding a versatile piece to the club's off-field collection.

"This jersey isn't just something you wear, it's something you feel," said Diego Hurtado, founder of Diaza Football. "It tells Brooklyn's story through every line and texture, with embossed sleeves and a subtle Brooklyn Bridge icon on the back as standout features. Last year's kit set a high bar, and we knew the follow-up had to be just as meaningful. We chose to evolve that design, staying true to the club's strong identity and deep connection to the community."

The 2025/26 home kit is available now for presale at the Brooklyn FC Club Shop. Delivery is expected in the coming weeks. Fans can also shop the full Brooklyn FC merchandise collection at the same link.

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are on sale now at Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Single-match tickets, fall plans, suites, and group outings are also available. Season ticket members enjoy the best pricing, premium seats to all 14 regular season home matches, and exclusive perks including warm-up access, player meet & greets, and a member gift. Visit SeatGeek to purchase or email tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com for more information.







