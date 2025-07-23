Lexington Sporting Club Names Steve Cooke as Technical Director, Youth and Academy

July 23, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has named Steve Cooke as the club's new technical director for youth and academy programs. Cooke joins the club after most recently serving as head coach of Atlanta United 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, bringing more than three decades of experience in coaching and player development at the highest levels of American soccer.

Born and raised in Sheffield, England, Cooke's passion for the game began as a youth player with Sheffield Wednesday before he transitioned into coaching at age 22. He quickly became one of the youngest to earn the UEFA A License while leading England-based academies before emigrating to the U.S.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Lexington SC, and I am eternally grateful to Bill, Stephen and Sam for placing their trust in me for this incredibly important club and professional player development role," said Cooke. "I look forward to adding to the excellent work already underway at the club with a daily commitment to creating a culture of excellence, and a strong desire to maximize the abilities of every person and player.  Together we will strive for success on the field of play, and we will support all of our coaches, players and families as they navigate their unique journeys in soccer and in life"

Cooke will lead all technical aspects of Lexington SC's youth and academy structure, including long-term player development strategy, coaching education, and alignment with the club's first team. His appointment marks a significant step forward for Lexington SC's commitment to building a nationally respected academy system and a clear pathway for homegrown talent.

"This is a transformational hire for our club," said Stephen Dawahare, Lexington SC Ownership. "Steve brings an elite level of experience and a true passion for youth development. His leadership will help us create a fully integrated system where young players in our region can see a clear path from the academy to the professional ranks. That pathway is at the heart of who we are and where we're headed."

Over his career, Cooke has built a reputation for structure, professionalism, and producing results. His prior roles include academy director and interim first-team coach with the Colorado Rapids; head coach and technical director for OKC Energy FC; director of soccer development at Phoenix Rising FC; and U17 coach and academy director at Seattle Sounders FC-where his team won the Generation Adidas Cup and topped the MLS NEXT West division

Cooke holds both the UEFA A License and U.S. Soccer Pro License, and he most recently led Atlanta United 2 in developing rising professionals in one of MLS's most respected systems. His blend of English roots and U.S. growth offers Lexington SC a global vision grounded in local connection and community impact.

With Cooke at the helm of youth development, Lexington Sporting Club reaffirms its commitment to building a sustainable soccer culture that begins at the grassroots and reaches into the professional stage. His leadership represents both the heart and ambition of the club's future in the Bluegrass.







