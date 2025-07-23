Sporting JAX Tops 6,000 Season Tickets, Accelerates Single-Game Sales & Unveils Theme Nights

July 23, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX), the First Coast's first-ever professional women's soccer club, announced today that it has sold over 6,000 season tickets ahead of its inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property. In response to high demand, the club has moved its public on-sale date for single-match tickets from August 1 to Thursday, July 24. Fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure seats for this landmark season in Jacksonville sports history. Additionally, each home match at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium will feature a unique theme night to celebrate community, culture and the unifying power of sport.

"We've been floored by the incredible response from the First Coast community since launching our season ticket sales in April," said Steve Livingstone, President & CEO of Sporting JAX. "With rising demand and only 9,400 seats at Hodges Stadium, we want everyone to have a chance to be part of this historic first season. But our club has always stood for something bigger than soccer, and our themed match nights reflect the spirit of the First Coast to ensure every fan feels seen, inspired and connected."

Fans will still have access to 16-match season ticket packages, opening four-match packs and group tickets for parties of 10 or more at lower prices (with season ticket benefits included). Starting July 24, all matches on the 2025/2026 schedule will be available for individual game purchases.

Sporting JAX has also announced an exciting lineup of themed home matches for the 2025/2026 debut season, featuring unique celebrations designed to bring soccer fans together to lift every voice. The season will showcase world-class competition and dynamic matchday experiences that reflect and uplift Jacksonville's vibrant community.

Preseason Matches: International Women's Soccer Series, presented by Visit Jacksonville

Saturday, Aug. 2: Sporting JAX vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland)

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Inaugural Match: Sporting JAX takes the field for the very first time to face off against Scottish Women's Premier League champions Hibernian Women FC.

Sunday, Aug. 10: Sporting JAX vs. Wrexham AFC (Wales)

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Superhero Night/Back to School: Celebrating educators and students with a night of fun, giveaways and a cameo by Deadpool!

(more)

2025/2026 Inaugural Season Home Match Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 23: Sporting JAX vs. DC Power FC (Home Opener)

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

First official Gainbridge Super League match: Presented by Ascension St. Vincent's, experience the excitement of the league's first match with pre-game festivities, Fan Zone debut and a spectacular post-match fireworks show.

Saturday, Sep. 6: Sporting JAX vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Healthcare & Hispanic Heritage Night: Honoring healthcare heroes and celebrating Hispanic heritage across our region.

Saturday, Sept. 13: Sporting JAX vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

International Night: A global celebration through food, music and community.

Saturday, Oct. 18 Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Soccer For All/Disability Awareness Night: A night for fans and athletes of all abilities, along with the club's Florida Cup rivalry series kickoff.

Saturday, Nov. 22: Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night: Saluting active-duty service members and veterans with powerful tributes and in-game recognition.

Saturday, Dec. 13: Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Youth Sports Night presented by adidas: Highlighting future stars of the game with special appearances and programming for local youth teams and clubs.

Saturday, Dec. 20: Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Holiday Celebration: Festive fun for the whole family with seasonal entertainment, holiday giveaways and joyful surprises.

Saturday, Jan. 31: Sporting JAX vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Heroes Night presented by Ascension St. Vincent's: Honoring first responders, healthcare workers and everyday heroes who make a difference in our community.

Saturday, Feb. 7: Sporting JAX vs. DC Power FC

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Lift Every Voice Celebration: A tribute to Black heritage, leadership and legacy across Jacksonville and beyond.

(more)

Wednesday, Feb. 11: Sporting JAX vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Student Night presented by UNF: A high-energy night dedicated to students with discounts and giveaways.

Saturday, Mar. 28: Sporting JAX vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Women in Jax: Recognizing women who lead, inspire and shape the future in sports, business and beyond.

Saturday, April 4: Sporting JAX vs. Brooklyn FC

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

High School Soccer Night presented by Episcopal School of Jacksonville: Showcasing the talent and passion of high school soccer programs throughout the First Coast.

Saturday, April 25 vs. Lexington SC

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Faith & Family Night: A night of fellowship, shared values and uplifting community moments.

Sunday, May 3 vs. Brooklyn FC

Kickoff at 5 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night: A heartfelt thank you to the best fans in the league, featuring surprise giveaways and celebration-worthy moments.

All regular and postseason matches will stream live on Peacock and local broadcast details will be announced soon.

Ticket Information

Regular Season Tickets: Start at just $10 per match and include access to all preseason and regular-season home games. Fans can also receive a complimentary Sporting JAX inaugural season scarf with purchase (while supplies last).

Four-Match Packs: Save up to 20% vs. single-match pricing on the first four opening matches

Group Tickets: 20% off for groups of 10 or more

Single-Match Tickets: Available starting July 24

Visit www.sportingjax.com or call (904) 863-KICK to be part of this historic season from the beginning. For the latest Sporting JAX news, matchday updates and behind-the-scenes access, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.