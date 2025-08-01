Sporting JAX Announces Broadcast Lineup Ahead of Inaugural Season

August 1, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX), the First Coast's first-ever professional women's soccer club, announced today a landmark broadcast partnership that will bring nearly every home match of its inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property, to local television viewers. Through partnerships with First Coast News (WTLV NBC 12/WJXX ABC 25) and News4Jax (WJXT 4), fans across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will be able to watch upcoming preseason and regular season matches on over-the-air channels. The preseason home opener and first-ever home match in club history against Scottish Champions Hibernian FC will be broadcast on WTLV NBC 12 on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. EST. The match will also stream on ESPN+.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Sporting Jax," said Tim Thomas, president and general manager of Tegna Florida/First Coast News. "This partnership is all about bringing the energy of local soccer to the First Coast and telling the stories that matter most to fans. At First Coast News, being On Your Side means championing the people, places and passions that make our community special - and that's exactly what this collaboration is all about."

According to league regulations, the season opener on Aug. 23 against DC Power FC will exclusively stream live on Peacock. All home and away matches are also available on Peacock throughout the Gainbridge Super League season.

Saturday home matches on Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Oct. 18 and Nov. 22 will be broadcast on WJXT Channel 4.

"WJXT, The Local Station, is excited to partner with Sporting JAX and to bring world-class matchups to our viewers," said Terri Cope Walton, vice president and general manager of WJXT. "This inaugural season promises to be dynamic and entertaining, and we are proud to be a supporter of women's pro soccer."

Two matches, scheduled for Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 before the midseason break, will be broadcast on WJXX ABC 25 and WTLV NBC 12, respectively. The Wednesday home match on Feb. 11 will be broadcast on QUEST 25.3, Comcast channels 208 and 1177.

"Our goal is to bring Sporting JAX soccer to as many fans as possible, whether in the stadium or living rooms across the region," said Steve Livingstone, president and CEO of Sporting JAX. "We are grateful to First Coast News, which has been a tremendous partner from the start, and to News4JAX, which recognized the importance of bringing pro soccer back to Jacksonville. I also want to thank both Tim Thomas and Terri Cope Walton for their vision and leadership in helping us bring the first professional women's team to First Coast households."

Sporting JAX Home Match Broadcast Schedule:

Day Date Opponent Kickoff Channel

Saturday Aug. 2 Hibernian FC 7 p.m. NBC 12

Saturday Aug. 23 DC Power FC 7 p.m. Peacock

Saturday Sept. 6 Dallas Trinity FC 7:30 p.m. WJXT 4

Saturday Sept. 13 Carolina Ascent FC 7:30 p.m. WJXT 4

Saturday Oct. 18 Tampa Bay Sun FC 7:30 p.m. WJXT 4

Saturday Nov. 22 Fort Lauderdale United FC 7:30 p.m. WJXT 4

Saturday Dec. 13 Fort Lauderdale United FC 7:30 p.m. ABC 25

Saturday Dec. 20 Tampa Bay Sun FC 7:30 p.m. NBC 12

Saturday 31-Jan Carolina Ascent FC 7:30 p.m. NBC 12

Saturday Feb. 7 DC Power FC 7:30 p.m. WJXT 4

Wednesday Feb. 11 Spokane Zephyr FC 7 p.m. QUEST

Saturday Mar. 28 Spokane Zephyr FC 7:30 p.m. WJXT 4

Saturday 4-Apr Brooklyn FC 7:30 p.m. NBC 12

Saturday 25-Apr Lexington SC 7:30 p.m. NBC 12

Sunday 3-May Brooklyn FC 5 p.m. WJXT 4

Matches airing on First Coast News will also be available to stream for free on the FCN+ app. All playoff games will be streamed live on Peacock.

Ticket Information

Regular Season Tickets: Start at just $10 per match with access to preseason and regular season home games. Fans can also receive a free Sporting JAX inaugural season scarf with purchase (while supplies last).

Four-Match Packs: Save up to 20% vs. single-match pricing on the first four opening matches

Group Tickets: 20% off for groups of 10 or more

Single-Match Tickets: On sale now

Visit www.sportingjax.com or call (904) 863-KICK to be part of this historic season from the beginning. For the latest Sporting JAX news, matchday updates and behind-the-scenes access, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.