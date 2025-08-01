Sporting JAX vs. Wrexham AFC Women Preseason Match Postponed

August 1, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX) announced today that its upcoming preseason match against Wrexham AFC Women, originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 10 at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium, has been postponed due to a number of injuries and lack of player availability within the Wrexham squad. The challenges prevent the team from traveling and fielding a competitive team for the match in Jacksonville. Both clubs are actively working to identify a future date to reschedule the match.

"Due to circumstances that are out of our control, we are unfortunately unable to send a full Wrexham AFC Women's squad to Florida to fulfill our scheduled match with Sporting JAX at this time," said Wrexham AFC Chairman Michael Williamson. "Everyone at Wrexham is extremely disappointed not to be able to complete the fixture, which we were really looking forward to. I'd like to apologize to all the Sporting JAX and Florida-based Wrexham fans who have already bought tickets for the match. We continue to work with Sporting JAX to explore options for rescheduling the match at a later date."

Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingston expressed support for Wrexham's decision and reaffirmed the club's commitment to deliver a memorable inaugural season for fans.

"We were looking forward to welcoming Wrexham for our second preseason home match and sharing another exciting international matchday experience with our fans," said Livingstone. "While it's disappointing to postpone so close to matchday, we understand that the health and well-being of Wrexham's players is the top priority, and we wish their players a full and speedy recovery. Along with Wrexham, we deeply apologize to our fans for the inconvenience while we determine a new date to share with the community."

As a result of the postponement, Sporting JAX plans to add a 16th home fixture for the 2025/2026 season. Fans who purchased individual tickets for the Aug. 10 match will be contacted directly by the club's ticketing office to receive a full refund or the option to exchange tickets for another match. For questions, fans can contact the club at ticketing@sportingjax.com or call (904) 863-KICK to speak with a representative.

While the Wrexham match is postponed, Sporting JAX's historic preseason home opener remains scheduled. The club will face Scottish champions Hibernian FC Women this Saturday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at Hodges Stadium, marking the first-ever home match in club history. The match will be broadcast live on WTLV NBC 12.







