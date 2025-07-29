Brooklyn FC Signs Midfielder Emma Loving

July 29, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed midfielder Emma Loving for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

Loving, 27, joins from Racing Club de Strasbourg in France, where she made 20 appearances in the 2024/25 season. A left-sided winger with pace and precision, she created 15 scoring chances and contributed three goal-creating actions.

The Pennsylvania native brings international experience from three European leagues. Before joining Strasbourg, she spent two seasons in Germany with SC Sand, scoring nine goals in 42 appearances. She began her professional career in Sweden with Mallbackens IF.

"Emma is a highly experienced professional who brings maturity, a strong work ethic, and a competitive mindset," said Sporting Director Kevin Tenjo. "She has played in some of the most demanding environments in Europe, and we're confident she will help raise our standards both on and off the pitch."

At the collegiate level, Loving played four years at the University of Pennsylvania. She totaled 10 goals and five assists in 44 career matches and helped lead Penn to an Ivy League title in 2018. She also earned All-Ivy recognition as a freshman and was known for her ability to deliver in key moments.

"This is a team that's building something special, and I'm proud to be part of it," said Loving. "After playing across Europe the last few years, I'm excited to bring that experience home and give everything I have for this club and this city."

