Brooklyn FC Signs Defender NaYeong Shin

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed defender NaYeong Shin for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

Shin joins Brooklyn FC after most recently playing for Lexington SC in the team's inaugural season in the USL Super League. She started in 15 of the 19 games that she played and logged just over 1,300 minutes during her time at Lexington. Shin recorded 63 clearances and 27 interceptions during the campaign.

"NaYeong is an exceptional player whose professional experience, composure on the ball, and remarkable consistency set her apart," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "Her background competing in South Korea's K League and the USL Super League adds invaluable quality and depth to our squad as we prepare for our second season."

Before joining the USL Super League in the 2024/25 season, Shin played four years in the K League, the top flight of women's soccer in South Korea. After numerous call-ups to South Korea's youth national teams, Shin received her first call-up to South Korea's first team for the 2025 Pink Ladies' Cup.

"I'm so excited to join Brooklyn FC and can't wait to give my all to the club and the community," said Shin. "I'm ready for a new adventure in New York. I can't wait to meet my new teammates and coaches."

