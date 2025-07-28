Brooklyn FC Announces Departure of Mackenzie Pluck

July 28, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women announced today that midfielder Mackenzie Pluck will depart the club ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval. The decision was made mutually and in support of her next chapter.

Pluck was part of Brooklyn FC's inaugural roster, making 23 appearances during the club's first campaign and contributing on both sides of the ball. Her presence helped establish a competitive foundation and team-first culture in year one.

Brooklyn FC thanks Mackenzie for her professionalism and dedication throughout the 2024/25 season and wishes her continued success moving forward.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.