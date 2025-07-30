Brooklyn FC Signs Goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty

July 30, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

Daugherty, 28, arrives from Celtic FC in the Scottish Women's Premier League, where she made 50 league appearances over the past two seasons. She kept 11 clean sheets during the 2024/25 campaign and helped the club qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Her professional career spans six clubs across five countries. In addition to her time at Celtic, Daugherty played in Norway with Avaldsnes IL, in Sweden with Djurgårdens IF, and in Denmark with Fortuna Hjørring. She was also signed by Racing Louisville FC and the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL.

"Kelsey is a proven leader between the posts and brings a wealth of international experience," said Sporting Director Kevin Tenjo. "After several years competing at a high level overseas, she returns to the U.S. game with the maturity and mindset to make an immediate impact."

Daugherty played collegiate soccer at the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2015 to 2018, starting 69 matches. She was named Conference USA Goalkeeper of the Year as a senior and earned First Team All-Conference, All-Region, and All-Academic honors. In the summer of 2018, while still in college, she played for the Long Island Rough Riders in the United Women's Soccer league, making 41 saves in 10 appearances and earning team Player of the Year consideration.

"This move feels right," Daugherty said. "I loved my time overseas and grew a lot as a person and a player, but I am excited to be back in the USA and to be a part of building something special in Brooklyn."

