Lexington SC to Host Open Training Session on Monday, August 11 at Lexington SC Stadium

July 30, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Fans of Lexington Sporting Club will have the unique opportunity to attend an open training session of the Men's USL Championship and Women's Gainbridge Super League teams on Monday, August 11th at Lexington SC Stadium.

Here's a rundown of what the evening will look like:

5:45 PM - Gates Open

Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. Admission is FREE!

6:10 PM - 6:45 PM - Training

The teams will train on the field from 6:10 p.m. to 6:45p.m.

6:45 PM - 7:15 PM - Autographs

Immediately after training, fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from their favorite players.

7:30 PM - 8:00 PM - Meet & Greet with/ Players (Season Ticket Members ONLY)

Following the autograph period, Lexington Sporting Club season ticket members will have the opportunity to attend an exclusive Meet & Greet with LSC players in the Endline Club from 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Purchase 2025 Men's Season Tickets: 2025 Women's Fall Season Tickets: https://seatgeek.com/lexsporting/series/d96505ec-633b-6953-c94b-08dda4fd27ef?performer_id=803091

For more information on Lexington Sporting Club season tickets, please reach out to our dedicated sales team. You can contact them by phone at 859-201-3932 or by email at tickets@lexsporting.com.

We hope to see you there!







