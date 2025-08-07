Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes AssuredPartners as Proud Partner

August 7, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce a new partnership with  AssuredPartners, a leading insurance brokerage and risk management firm.

Through this partnership, AssuredPartners will connect with the club's growing fan base and community through a range of strategic assets. This includes brand integration across Lexington SC's digital, social, and in-stadium platforms, as well as presenting rights to one of the club's signature open training sessions, offering a unique, behind-the-scenes experience for fans.

"AssuredPartners is proud to partner with the Lexington Sporting Club, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence, community engagement, and teamwork," said  Bryan Raisor, Agency President. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to supporting local initiatives that make a lasting impact, and we're excited to stand alongside a club that brings passion, unity and energy to the region both on and off the field. That is Power Through Partnership!"

AssuredPartners' support will span both the men's and women's professional teams, furthering LSC's commitment to growing the game at all levels in the Bluegrass.

"Our partnership with Assured Partners is rooted in a shared commitment to our fans and supporters, building meaningful connections and elevating the Lexington SC community together" said Madyson Smith, Director of Partnerships at Lexington Sporting Club.

This collaboration represents more than a sponsorship, it's a shared investment in the people, pride, and potential of the Bluegrass. Together, Lexington SC and AssuredPartners are committed to creating meaningful connections and lasting impact, both on the pitch and throughout the community.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 7, 2025

