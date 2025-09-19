Undefeated Lexington SC Women to Host Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on September 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Saturday night will feature four Lexington SC women facing off against the club they represented a season ago, all of whom served as crucial pillars for Spokane Zephyr FC.

Midfielders Emina Ekić and Taylor Aylmer, defender Alyssa Bourgeois and forward McKenzie Weinert were not only teammates in Spokane a season ago, but key contributors for Zephyr FC.

Spokane tallied 37 goals last season - those four combined for 17 of them. Additionally, they accounted for nine of Zephyr FC's 19 assists.

Lexington SC has looked stout to start the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, collecting back-to-back clean sheets and posting a 1W-0L-2D record through three matches.

Earlier this week, the league awarded LSC the No. 2 spot in the Gainbridge Super League power rankings despite having played the fewest matches so far, indicating LSC's dominance on the pitch despite two draws.

With a win, Mac Hemmi's group would move to a perfect 2W-0L-0D at home to begin the new campaign.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 5 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING SPOKANE

Spokane enters the match with a 1W-2L-2D record, tied on points with Lexington (5) while having played two more matches than the Greens. The Washington side has managed six goals and conceded six times.

Zephyr FC switched formations last time out, swapping the 4-4-2 it deployed to begin the season for a 3-5-2 shape. The tactical change yielded Spokane its first win of the season, a 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Sun.

Forward Lena Silano leads the club with three goals and is tied for the league's best mark, while four players have an assist apiece. Goalkeeper Hope Hisey has made 15 saves on 21 shots faced, the highest total in the GSL.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Lexington has not allowed a goal in the last 180 minutes of play. Its longest stretch without conceding is 203 minutes, a mark established last season through three matches (Feb. 22, March 1 and March 9).

Should LSC hold Spokane scoreless into the 25' minute, it would break the current record.

OKTOBERFEST AT THE PITCH

It will be Oktoberfest at the Pitch on Saturday night featuring a custom LSC stein giveaway for the first 500 fans (must be 21+ years old), a polka band, a stein hoist contest and more.

$1.50 BEER NIGHT

Fans can enjoy Coors Light and Miller Lite for just $1.50 throughout the evening.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will be streamed nationally on Peacock. Tickets to the match are available.







