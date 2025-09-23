Lexington Sporting Club Unveils LSC ONE Membership

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club unveiled Tuesday the LSC ONE Membership, a season ticket for both the men's squad in the USL Championship and the women's squad in the Gainbridge Super League.

The LSC ONE Membership offers fans double the soccer action at Lexington Sporting Stadium for an affordable price, starting at just $21 per month including fees.

In addition to more matchday action, LSC ONE Members get access to a range of other benefits including merchandise discounts, access to members-only events, match-worn player jersey giveaways, playoff priority access and more.

Members can also keep their same seats from season to season, ensuring attending every Lexington SC match is seamless and simple.

Early bird incentives for new members who join before Oct. 31 include entries into giveaways such as a $250 Team Store gift card, a ball signed by the club and VIP ticket passes. All new members who join by Oct. 31 will receive tickets to all remaining 2025 men's and women's matches.

One Club. One Crest. ONE Membership.

For more details regarding LSC ONE Membership pricing and benefits, visit the link below, email tickets@lexsporting.com or call (859) 210-3932.







