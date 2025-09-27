Lexington SC Obliterates Dallas Trinity FC At Home, 6-1

Published on September 26, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - It was utter domination at Lexington SC Stadium Friday night as LSC picked apart first-place Dallas Trinity FC's defense, hanging six goals on the visitors and extending its undefeated streak with the 6-1 win.

It took all of nine minutes for Lexington to find the opening goal of the contest. On a series consisting of back-to-back corner kicks, Tati Fung's delivery from the left corner glanced off the head of Catherine Barry and just inside the far post.

Only 12 minutes later, LSC got its second, courtesy of Addie McCain. Brilliant build-up play beginning with a clearance from its own 18-yard box resulted in a deadly counterattack, completed by a Sarah Griffith-to-McCain exchange.

Dallas got one back in the 24' minute, but Lexington immediately recaptured the momentum in the 27' minute with Barry's second goal of the match. Griffith again found one of her forward counterparts for her second assist of the evening and Barry's second brace of the season.

With her second score, Barry became the first player in women's club history to net multiple braces in her LSC career, doing so in only five appearances.

Her four goals now top the Gainbridge Super League.

After shining in each of LSC's first four matches this season, Emina Ekić finally opened her 2025/26 scoring account with a beauty in the 71' minute, extending LSC's lead to 4-1.

McCain collected her second of the match and third of the season six minutes later. A sprawling effort from the substitute Hannah White nudged the ball to McCain's feet, and she made no mistake with the chance.

Another substitute, Shea Moyer, also rippled the net in the 90+1' minute for her first goal of the season to cap the carnage.

Lexington's six goals were the most the women's squad has scored in a single match in its history, besting its previous high mark of three.

With the 6-1 demolition, LSC moves to 2W-0L-3D on the season and now sits in second place in the GSL standings.

GOALS

9' LEX: Catherine Barry (assist: Tati Fung)

21' LEX: Addie McCain (assist: Sarah Griffith)

24' DAL: Sealey Strawn (assist: Amber Brooks)

27' LEX: Catherine Barry (assist: Sarah Griffith)

71' LEX: Emina Ekić (assist: Taylor Aylmer)

77' LEX: Addie McCain (assist: Hannah White)

90+1' LEX: Shea Moyer (assist: Tati Fung)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Hannah Johnson (68' Madison Perez), Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer (79' Shea Moyer), Tati Fung, Sarah Griffith (79' Justina Gaynor), Emina Ekić (81' Hannah Richardson), Catherine Barry (68' Hannah White), Addie McCain

DAL: Rylee Foster, Cyera Hintzen, Maya McCutcheon, Hannah Davison (79' Kiley Dulaney), Samar Guidry, Amber Brooks, Gracie Brian, Chioma Ubogagu (56' Rhea Moore), Wayny Balata (56' Camryn Lancaster), Sealey Strawn (56' Tamara Bolt), Allie Thornton (56' Caroline Kelly)

UP NEXT

The second-place LSC women head to Washington state next Saturday, Oct. 4 to take on third-place Spokane Zephyr FC for the second time in three weeks. The last match between the two resulted in a 0-0 draw in the Bluegrass. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.