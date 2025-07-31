CEO Kim Shelton Stepping Down

July 31, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, Ky. -  Lexington Sporting Club announces that Kim Shelton has stepped down from her position as Chief Executive Officer to pursue a new opportunity.

Kim joined the organization during its early stages and helped guide the club through a period of rapid growth and development. We recognize and appreciate her contributions as part of the team that helped establish Lexington SC's foundation.

"Leading this club has been an incredible honor. I am grateful to ownership for the opportunity, for the LSC staff, coaches and players who work tirelessly to impact the success of LSC and to the fans who make gameday an amazing experience," said Shelton. "Thank you for your trust, your commitment and for making this club something truly special."

As the club enters its next phase, we remain focused on our mission to grow the game, support our community, and create meaningful experiences for our players, fans, and partners. We thank Kim for her time with the club and wish her the best in her future endeavors.







