Lexington Sporting Club Signs Forward Sarah Griffith to Gainbridge Super League Roster

July 31, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky.- Lexington Sporting Club has signed forward Sarah Griffith to its Gainbridge Super League roster ahead of the league's upcoming season.

Griffith, a native of the Chicagoland area, was selected 35th overall by the Chicago Red Stars in the 2022 NWSL Draft. She made her professional debut that year and has since competed at both the domestic and international levels.

Before entering the professional ranks, Griffith starred at Purdue University, where she was named Big Ten Forward of the Year and earned All-America honors. Her speed, creativity and ability to produce in the final third make her a key addition to Lexington SC's attack.

Griffith's signing marks another significant step as the club builds its inaugural roster for the Gainbridge Super League, a new Division I women's professional league set to begin play in August.







