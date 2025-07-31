Tampa Bay Sun Foundation Programming Empowers Local Youth

By combining free-to-play spaces, mentorship, and inclusive programming, the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation leverages the beautiful game to uplift young people. Each of the seven, current programs works in harmony under the foundation's three pillars of change- growth, connection, access.

The goal of the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation is simple: build a more inclusive, equitable future for Tampa Bay youth, whether it's on the pitch or in everyday life.

Energize the Bay Youth Clinics

These co-ed clinics engage both recreational and competitive youth soccer clubs across the Tampa Bay area. Each year, they offer hundreds of young athletes one-on-one time with professional players, combining skill development with inspirational mentorship.

Rise Up Soccer Club

Rise Up Soccer Club is designed to empower girls in grades 3-12 through free-to-play programming offered at Title I schools and community organizations. The initiative focuses on building confidence, fostering leadership, and supporting the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of participants.

Shine Soccer Clinics

Shine Soccer Clinics are hosted in partnership with local youth organizations throughout the year, including Boys and Girls Clubs as well as Title I schools. These free clinics bring the joy of soccer into new spaces, often featuring a special appearance by the Tampa Bay Sun FC's mascot, Solé.

Sunny Side Up Service Projects

Through Sunny Side Up, Tampa Bay Sun FC players and staff volunteer alongside organizations such as Feeding Tampa Bay, The Spring, and Pet Pal Animals Shelter. These collaborative service projects address a variety of local needs and reflect the club's commitment to giving back to the community.

Pros & Pals

Held during Disability Pride Month, Pros & Pals is a one-day inclusive soccer event tailored for youth with physical and/or developmental disabilities. The program creates a supportive space for participants to engage in the sport and enjoy meaningful interactions with professional athletes.

Sunshine Sunday

In collaboration with the Glazer Children's Museum, Tampa Bay Sun FC supports Sunshine Sunday, a monthly event designed for children with sensory sensitivities and their families. The club's mascot, Solé, regularly attends the event to help foster a welcoming, inclusive environment for the community.

Gear Goals

Gear Goals connects young soccer players across Tampa Bay with quality equipment at no cost. By removing financial barriers, the program supports youth in staying active, confident, and engaged in the sport.

Community members can get involved with the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation by volunteering at events, donating to support programming, or partnering with the organization to expand its reach. Whether you're helping out with a free-to-play clinic, assisting with inclusive events, or contributing gear, all are welcome to help build the heart and "sol" of Tampa Bay Sun FC.







