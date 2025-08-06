Pros & Pals: Connection Through Soccer

August 6, 2025

Tampa Bay Sun FC







The charitable arm of the Tampa Bay Sun FC hosted its first ever Pros & Pals event on July 20th to honor Disability Pride Month. It was an unforgettable day at The Skills Center- full of genuine joy, new connections, and the beautiful game.

Imagine this: Tampa Bay Sun FC players trading their game faces for giant smiles as they run, pass, and play alongside kids of all abilities. No pressure, no competition- just fun. That's what Pros & Pals brought to young athletes as well as the pros during the event.

"Pros & Pals is the definition of a community effort," said Program & Marketing Director of the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, Rachel Jolley. "It's a testament to the great things we can do when we do them together."

According to Jolley, the event sponsors, FYSA, TOPSoccer, and Bill Currie Ford, were essential in helping shape the day. Additionally, community partners like the I Am More Foundation and CARD at USF helped build out thoughtful activities and adaptive measures so that every athlete could experience Pros & Pals to the fullest.

For these young participants, some of whom had never stepped into a soccer space before, it was more than just a day of fun activities. It was a moment to be seen, celebrated, and supported while playing soccer. And for the pros? It was a powerful reminder of why they play.

Pros & Pals is what the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation is all about- using soccer to lift up every corner of the community. Join the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation on social media for more community magic. And, due to the success of July's event, stay tuned for a winter version of Pros & Pals!







