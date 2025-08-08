Tampa Bay Sun FC Signs Mackenzie Pluck

August 8, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, Florida. - Tampa Bay Sun Football Club today announced the signing of midfielder Mackenzie Pluck from Brooklyn FC, adding an experienced and creative presence to the roster for the Gainbridge Super League season. A technically gifted playmaker with vision, energy, and versatility, Pluck joins Tampa Bay after making her mark in the Super League's inaugural season.

A native of North Wales, Pennsylvania, Pluck starred at Germantown Academy before a standout collegiate career at Duke University, where she set the program record with 107 appearances, tallying 21 goals and 29 assists. She helped lead the Blue Devils to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and ranked in the top five in school history for NCAA postseason matches played.

Pluck launched her professional career with Angel City FC in the NWSL on a one-year contract, later making stops at Racing Louisville FC, Gotham FC, and Brooklyn FC. During her time with Brooklyn, she led the league in duels won and earned a spot on the league's October Team of the Month. She also netted her first goal for Brooklyn against Tampa Bay Sun FC, which was later nominated for the league's Goal of the Month award.

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown added, "Mackenzie Pluck is a fierce competitor. She's a versatile and intelligent player who can positively impact our team in multiple positions. Her natural leadership makes her an outstanding addition to our group."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.