Brooklyn FC Signs Defender Emily Pringle

August 8, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed defender Emily Pringle for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval. The move marks the permanent transfer of Pringle from A-League's Brisbane Roar.

"Emily is a composed and intelligent defender who brings valuable international experience and a strong tactical understanding of the game," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "Her development through elite collegiate and professional environments makes her a seamless fit for the standards and ambitions of our club."

Pringle, 23, signed her first professional contract in 2024 with Brisbane Roar FC in Australia's A ¬âLeague, making 23 appearances and scoring 2 goals in her debut season. In July 2025, she joined San Diego Wave FC on a short ¬âterm national team replacement contract, though she did not make an NWSL appearance during the stint.

Before turning professional, Pringle was a team captain at the University of Pennsylvania, where she made 42 appearances, scored 1 goal, and recorded 2 assists, earning All ¬âIvy Second Team honors in 2021. She completed her college career at UCLA, where she made 14 appearances in 2023, contributing to 10 team shutouts.

"Joining Brooklyn FC is an incredible opportunity to continue growing as a player," Pringle said. "From college to playing in Australia and now returning to the U.S., every step has prepared me to give my best for this club and its fans."

