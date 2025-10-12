Sun FC Hold on for a Point at Brooklyn FC

Published on October 11, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC walked away from Brooklyn with a hard-fought point in a dramatic 2-2 draw that stretched deep into stoppage time. It was a night of resilience, near-misses, and a reminder of how thin the margins can be at the top of the table.

First Half: Tampa Bay Strikes First

The Sun entered the match with purpose, asserting control in possession and pressing high. Their early dominance was rewarded in the 38th minute when Natasha Flint continued her fine run of form, converting from close range after clever link-up play with Sydny Nasello. The goal showcased Tampa Bay's signature fluid attack-quick, decisive, and rooted in chemistry between the front line.

Goalkeeper Sydney Schneider kept Brooklyn at bay with two key saves in the opening ten minutes, commanding her box as Brooklyn threatened through Rebecca Cooke and Sam Rosette. Despite a physical first half, the Sun maintained composure and took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Second Half: End-to-End Football

Brooklyn came out energized after halftime, introducing Catherine Zimmerman and Sofia Lewis to shift the tempo. The hosts found their equalizer in the 61st minute when Rebecca Cooke finished calmly into the bottom corner after a well-timed assist from Leah Scarpelli.

The Sun responded with poise. Substitutions from Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown brought fresh legs and structure, and the impact was immediate. In the 80th minute, Ava Tankersley restored the lead with a brilliant curling strike to the top corner, assisted by Gabby Provenzano. It was a moment of individual quality that encapsulated Tampa Bay's attacking depth.

Late Drama: A Cruel Finish

As the clock wound down, Tampa Bay looked set for all three points. Mackenzie Pluck nearly sealed the win with a thunderous effort off the crossbar in the 83rd minute, and moments later, Carlee Giammona forced a last-ditch block inside the six-yard box.

But football can be ruthless. Deep into stoppage time, Brooklyn capitalized on a set-piece delivery. Catherine Zimmerman rose above the defense to nod home the equalizer in the 91st minute, breaking Tampa Bay hearts and forcing a share of the spoils.

Key Performers

Natasha Flint: Clinical finish, relentless work rate up top.

Ava Tankersley: Created constant danger on the right flank; stunning goal.

Sydney Schneider: Commanding presence in goal with several crucial saves.

Mackenzie Pluck: A creative spark in midfield, nearly scored a spectacular winner.

Final Whistle

The 2-2 draw extends Tampa Bay's unbeaten streak but feels like two points lost after leading twice. Still, there is much to build upon. The Sun's attack continues to shine, their spirit unwavering. As the season deepens, this match may stand as a lesson in finishing strong-and in defending the Bay until the final whistle.







