Lexington Sporting Club Release 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Home Kits

August 13, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, Lexington Sporting Club revealed the home kit for the upcoming 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign. This marks the first-ever women's professional LSC kit produced by hummel, bringing a fresh design our gals' matchday look. As was the case last season, UK HealthCare remains proudly displayed across the chest as our Gainbridge Super League front-of-shirt partner.

The kit made its debut earlier in the week at an exclusive Season Ticket Member event, where attendees also got a first look at the yet-to-be-released 2025/26 women's away kit. In addition to previewing both kits, members had the opportunity to purchase the new home kit on the spot and take photos wearing it. Some of those photos are featured in this release and will appear across our social media channels as part of this exciting unveiling.

For more information on becoming a Lexington Sporting Club Season Ticket Member, call our ticket office at (859)201-3932 or email tickets@lexsporting.com.

In Kentucky, nature runs free and our 2025/26 home kit is inspired by the rolling landscape of bluegrass hills, lush farmland, and scenic trails.

This year's design introduces white numerals on both the back of the shirt and the shorts replacing last season's bright green.

The goalkeeper kit this season is a bright yellow. A second goalkeeper kit will be revealed soon.

This kit writes a new chapter in our history and we're excited to share it with you. It is available for purchase now in adult & youth sizes.

BUY THE KIT

Buy Season Tickets

Buy Single MATCH Tickets

HOME KIT GIVEAWAY!

Be there at our home opener on Sunday, September 7th as we take the field in our new look for the very first time.

Purchase your ticket to the women's home opener between now and Sunday and you'll be automatically entered to win the brand-new home kit. One (1) lucky fan will score the jersey and wear our colors with pride from day one.

HOME OPENER TICKETS

Special thank you to our season ticket members who helped model for us as a part of this special reveal!







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.