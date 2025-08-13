Brooklyn FC Launches Front of Kit Program, Featuring Brooklyn Children's Museum as First Partner

August 13, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced the launch of its Front of Kit sponsorship program, which will feature rotating local business partners on the front of the club's jerseys throughout the first half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property. The initiative highlights Brooklyn-based small businesses and community institutions, creating new ways to connect fans with the borough's local culture.

The program debuts with Brooklyn Children's Museum (BCM) as the first front of kit partner. The museum, founded in 1899 as the world's first children's museum, will appear on Brooklyn FC's jerseys for the club's home opener on Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 pm ET vs. reigning Super League champion, Tampa Bay Sun FC. The partnership will also include a Kids Arts & Crafts workshop on the concourse, introducing fans to the museum's educational programming.

"As the world's very first children's museum founded 125 years ago, Brooklyn Children's Museum has always been an opener-opening young minds and opening doors to discovery, enabling children to joyfully explore their world and learn through play," said Atiba T. Edwards, President & CEO of Brooklyn Children's Museum. "We're thrilled to see our logo on the front of Brooklyn FC's jerseys for their home opener and very grateful for the Club's support. The partnership between Brooklyn FC and BCM brings together two institutions rooted in Brooklyn pride and fun, and highlights the connected nature of sport as a form of play and joyful learning for families and fans across the borough."

Brooklyn FC will add eight more front of kit partners in the first half of the season. The club will announce each sponsor and jersey design in the weeks ahead.

"This program is about celebrating Brooklyn's local businesses and community institutions by putting them front and center with our fans," said Tom Lyons, CMO of Brooklyn FC. "By rotating partners throughout the first half of the season, we can spotlight the diversity of our borough and give these organizations a platform that reaches thousands of supporters both in the stadium and across our media channels."

Businesses interested in joining the Front of Kit program can contact the club at partnerships@brooklynfootballclub.com for details. Brooklyn FC would like to thank the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce for its partnership in this effort.

Brooklyn FC opens its second season in the Gainbridge Super League on Saturday, August 23, at Maimonides Park at 7:00 p.m. ET.







