Once More, with Feeling Catch the World Cup Final with Brooklyn FC at Threes Brewing

Published on July 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







The biggest game on earth is finally here, and you don't need a ticket to MetLi- er, New York/New Jersey Stadium to experience the electric atmosphere of the World Cup Final this Sunday.

Brooklyn FC is teaming up once more with our friends at Threes Brewing for the ultimate final watch party at the "Brooklyn Soccer Bar @ Threes Brewing." Whether you've caught every minute of the tournament or just want to soak in the historic energy of Brooklyn's best soccer community, this is the place to be.

The Details

When: Sunday, July 19 | 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Where: Threes Brewing (Gowanus) - 333 Douglass St, Brooklyn, NY

Admission: Free! (Early arrival is highly recommended to grab a prime spot near the screens).

Golden Goal on Tap, Big Screens, and Local Soccer Culture

Throughout the tournament the Brooklyn Soccer Bar @ Threes Brewing has transformed the Gowanus location into a true destination for soccer fans. Expect massive screens, full match audio, and a room packed with Brooklyn's true footy fans.

The Brooklyn FC Street Team will be on hand with some swag giveaways, and "Golden Goal" lager will be on tap for just $7 a pint. BONUS: For each Golden Goal sold, BKFC and Threes will donate a match ticket to local nonprofit Brooklyn Org through our Spread the Love Program.

So whether you're rooting for Lamine Yamal and Spain or for Leo Messi and Argentina, join us to celebrate the world's game, the Brooklyn way.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 17, 2026

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