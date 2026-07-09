Brooklyn FC Confirms Returning Players and Additional Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 Fall Season

Published on July 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn FC Women have confirmed the core of its returning squad for the Gainbridge Super League 2026 Fall Season and announced a round of departures that includes three founding members of the squad.

Leading the returning players is Catherine Zimmerman, the New Jersey native who came home last summer after six seasons in Australia and added immediate punch to the front line. Zimmerman scored six goals across 18 games and 17 starts, hit the target with 17 of her shots, and chipped in for others with 18 key passes. She also earned a place on the Gainbridge Super League December Team of the Month bench and picked up a Goal of the Month nomination.

Forward Sofia Lewis, herself a Goal of the Month nominee earlier in the season, expects to return.

Rebecca Cooke, who will miss the entirety of the Fall sprint season after suffering an ACL tear in May, will also return. The English forward finished as Brooklyn's top scorer in 2025/26 with nine goals, good for 7th in the league's Golden Boot race. She capped the campaign by winning the Gainbridge Super League Goal of the Month for April and being named to the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League All-League Second Team.

A World Cup year for Shinny

Also returning is defender NaYeong "Shinny" Shin. The Korean international has a big year ahead on the international stage as South Korea prepares for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil after reaching the semifinals of the 2026 Women's Asian Cup.

Full list of returning players

Goalkeepers

Bre Norris

Nikki Pasquarella

Defenders

Lauren Gogal

NaYeong Shin

Jordan Thompson

Annie Williams

Midfielders

Emma Loving

Jennifer Cudjoe

Forwards

Rebecca Cooke (out with ACL for Fall Season)

Sofia Lewis

Catherine Zimmerman

A fond farewell to three founding players

A trio of founding members of the BKFC Women's squad will depart this offseason.

Sam Kroeger leaves as one of the most decorated players in the club's short history. The midfielder tied the Gainbridge Super League single-season assist record with seven helpers last season while earning Team of the Month honors three separate times.

Kelsey Hill was the club's defensive rock. The center-back started nearly every match for Brooklyn across two seasons, anchoring the back line with more than 100 clearances this past campaign. She also chipped in with a pair of goals along the way.

Leah Scarpelli was a mainstay at the back from the club's opening whistle, a founding defender who contributed at both ends, with three assists on the season.

Brooklyn FC thanks all three players for their contributions to the club and the Brooklyn community.

In addition, goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty, midfielder Mylena Freitas, defender Alice Barbieri, midfielder Hope Breslin, and forward Ana Markovic will not return for the Fall Season. The club wishes them all the best in their next chapter.

The club is in ongoing negotiations with Jessica Garziano and Kristina Markovic. Updates on additional roster transactions and new signings will be announced in the coming weeks.

Brooklyn FC Women open the Fall Season on August 15 on the road against Lexington SC at 7 p.m. ET, followed by their home opener against DC Power on Friday, August 21 at 7:30 pm ET. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







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Brooklyn FC Confirms Returning Players and Additional Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 Fall Season - Brooklyn FC

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