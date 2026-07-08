Brooklyn FC Women Appoint Innovative Tactician Alex Smith as Head Coach

Published on July 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn FC today announced the appointment of Australian-American coach Alex Smith as head coach of its women's team ahead of the Fall 2026 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

Smith, who was born in the UK before moving to Texas as a child, returns to the United States following a successful stint as head coach of Brisbane Roar in Australia's A-League Women. While in Queensland, he led a multi-year rebuild of the squad, guiding the club to the semi-finals of the A-League Women Finals after multiple years when the club missed the playoffs.

With the Roar, he earned plaudits for his tactical innovation, commitment to youth development, and ability to maximize player performance, establishing himself as one of Australia's most promising coaching talents.

"As we continue building the identity of Brooklyn FC Women, we are excited to welcome Alex Smith as our new Head Coach," said Samantha Johnson, Brooklyn FC Women's General Manager. "Alex brings a proven track record of developing players, establishing high-performance cultures, and leading tactical rebuilds that create sustainable success. We are confident his experience will help shape a clear football identity while creating an environment where our players and staff can grow, compete, and achieve success together."

"I'm excited about joining Brooklyn FC and bringing everything I've learned through my coaching journey to the team," said Smith. "As a coach, my focus has always been on developing players and establishing high-performance cultures. I believe that, coupled with building an attacking style of play, will not only bring success for our team but excitement for our fans as well."

Before transitioning into coaching, Smith enjoyed an accomplished collegiate and professional playing career that took him around the world.

He began at Centenary College before transferring to Southern Methodist University (SMU), where he earned All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team and All-Midwest Region honors. After college, he signed with Major League Soccer's FC Dallas for one year before moving internationally to play in both the Australian A-League, with Wellington Phoenix and Gold Coast United, among other clubs, and the Malaysian Super League.

Brooklyn FC Women open the 2026 Fall season on August 15 on the road against Lexington SC at 7 p.m. ET, followed by their home opener against DC Power on Friday, August 21 at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can follow the club for updates on the upcoming season, including roster announcements and training camp details.







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