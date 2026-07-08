Santi Possu Rescues Point in Road Draw vs. FC Miami City

Published on July 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







MIAMI, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC's USL League Two Men's squad tied for the first time in the 2026 campaign on Wednesday evening, drawing FC Miami City, 1-1. Malher Santi Possu scored his _ goal of the season as Fort Lauderdale earned points in its fifth consecutive match, and the club will look to bring that momentum into next Wednesday's rivalry match with Weston FC at Beyond Bancard Field.

The match was physical from the opening whistle, with both sides battling back and forth for an opening goal. Led by the dominant attack of Owen Barnett, Rafa Coronado, Leo D'Ambrosio and Santi Possu, Fort Lauderdale United threatened on numerous occasions as it chased an early lead. FC Miami City jumped out in front in the 34th minute, sending Fort Lauderdale into the break trailing by a goal.

The second half was much like the first, with Fort Lauderdale pressing for an equalizer. Head Coach Marc Lue Young made a quartet of changes in the 53rd and 68th minutes, bringing Logan Hall, Michael Appiah, Felipe Santos and Cole Frame onto the pitch as the club continued its search for a goal. The equalizer was found in the 81st minute after Appiah took a close-range shot from the left side that was saved, but Santi Possu was in the right place at the right time and put the ball into the back of the net to rescue a point for Fort Lauderdale on the road.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 8, 2026

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