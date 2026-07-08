DC Power's Away Match against Brooklyn FC Rescheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Friday, August 21

Published on July 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - Gainbridge Super League and DC Power FC announced today that the club's away match against Brooklyn FC has been rescheduled for Friday, August 21 with kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Maimonides Park.

Power FC has faced Brooklyn 7 times in the regular season with a 3-2-2 record. DC Power will look for a strong start to their season with a crucial victory in their first road game.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.