DC Power's Away Match against Brooklyn FC Rescheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Friday, August 21
Published on July 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
DC Power FC News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Gainbridge Super League and DC Power FC announced today that the club's away match against Brooklyn FC has been rescheduled for Friday, August 21 with kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Maimonides Park.
Power FC has faced Brooklyn 7 times in the regular season with a 3-2-2 record. DC Power will look for a strong start to their season with a crucial victory in their first road game.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 8, 2026
- Brooklyn FC Women Appoint Innovative Tactician Alex Smith as Head Coach - Brooklyn FC
- Fort Lauderdale United Announces Signing of Shea Moyer - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- DC Power's Away Match against Brooklyn FC Rescheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Friday, August 21 - DC Power FC
- Rylan Childers Announces Retirement - Brooklyn FC
- Brooklyn FC Women's 2026 Fall Season Home Opener Rescheduled to Friday, August 21 - Brooklyn FC
- Sporting JAX Adds Former U.S. Men's National Team Defender to Growing Roster - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Power FC Stories
- DC Power's Away Match against Brooklyn FC Rescheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Friday, August 21
- DC Power Football Club Sign Katie Cappelletti, Emma Jaskaniec, Tyler Lussi, Sarah McCoy, and Tatum Thomason
- DC Power Football Club Re-Sign Justina Gaynor
- DC Power Football Club Re-Sign Loza Abera and Anna Bagley
- DC Power FC Announce 2026 Fall Schedule