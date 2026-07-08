Brooklyn FC Women's 2026 Fall Season Home Opener Rescheduled to Friday, August 21

Published on July 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Women will open their home schedule under the Friday night lights at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.

The team's home opener in the Gainbridge Super League 2026 Fall Season has been moved from Sunday, August 23, to Friday, August 21. The match, against DC Power FC, will kickoff at 7:30 pm ET.

The 2026 Fall Season is a sprint campaign, featuring seven regular season home matches and 14 total regular season matches, as the league transitions to a Spring-to-Fall calendar beginning in 2027. With the shortened schedule, every minute matters as the BKFC Women fight to make the playoffs for the first time in team history.

BKFC Women's 2026 Fall Season Home Schedule:

Friday, August 21, 7:30 pm, vs. DC Power FC

Sunday, September 13, 3:00 pm, vs. Sporting JAX

Friday, October 2, 7:00 pm, vs. Fort Lauderdale United

Saturday, October 10, 4:00 pm, vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Saturday, October 24, 4:00 pm, vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Saturday, November 7, 2:00 pm, vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Saturday, November 28, 6:00 pm, vs. Lexington SC

Single game and season tickets for the 2026 Fall Season will be available soon via BKFC's SeatGeek ticket portal. For ticketing questions, fans can contact the Brooklyn FC ticket office at (347) 714-5140 or tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com.

The BKFC Women's full Gainbridge Super League 2026 Fall Season schedule is available at www.brooklynfootballclub.com.

Fans can also follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X for updates.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 8, 2026

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