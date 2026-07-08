Fort Lauderdale United Announces Signing of Shea Moyer

Published on July 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce that midfielder Shea Moyer's loan move has been made permanent, securing her place on the roster for the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Moyer, who joined Fort Lauderdale on loan from Lexington SC with seven matches remaining in the 2025/26 campaign, immediately established herself as a key contributor, providing leadership, creativity and attacking quality during the final stretch of the season.

"From the moment Shea arrived, she made a tremendous impact both on and off the field," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She quickly became an important part of our midfield with her leadership, composure, and ability to influence the game in every phase. Making her move permanent was an easy decision, and we're excited to have her continue building with us."

A dominant presence in the midfield, Moyer brings confidence, creativity and composure on the ball to the Fort Lauderdale squad. The Penn State product's ability to dictate play and connect passes will be a key asset as the club prepares for the 2026 campaign.

The midfielder started all six matches she was available for, logging 480 minutes while posting a team-best 85.4% passing accuracy. Moyer also led the team with 13 tackles won, while her 33 duels won and nine interceptions ranked third during that span. After making an immediate impact during her loan spell, Moyer is poised to be a key figure in Fort Lauderdale's midfield as the club sets its sights on a return to the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs in 2026.







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