Rylan Childers Announces Retirement

Published on July 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn FC women today announced that midfielder Rylan Childers has retired from professional soccer.

Childers joined Brooklyn FC in March 2026 and made an immediate impact down the stretch, appearing in eight matches with seven starts and logging 564 minutes in midfield. She scored once and provided steady work on both sides of the ball, winning 16 tackles and recording nine interceptions and 10 clearances as the club closed out its season.

She arrived in Brooklyn from Odense Boldklub Q in Denmark, where she helped the club earn promotion. Earlier in her career, she was selected by the Kansas City Current in the 2023 NWSL Draft and played collegiately at the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where she captained the Jayhawks and earned Academic All-Big 12 honors.

Brooklyn FC thanks Rylan for her contributions and wishes her the very best in her next chapter.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 8, 2026

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