Brooklyn FC, Indy Eleven Match Rescheduled for September 15

Published on July 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The USL Championship announced the rescheduled date for the regular season contest between Indy Eleven and Brooklyn FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. The match will now be played on Tuesday, September 15, at 7 p.m. ET.

The contest was originally scheduled for June 17 but was postponed due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Indianapolis area, which placed the city under a flood watch.

Brooklyn FC Men are back in action on Saturday, July 18, at Sporting JAX (7:00 PM ET, Hodges Stadium) as they return to USL Championship play. The club then comes home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, July 25, to face San Antonio FC (7:00 PM ET), giving fans a chance to see JC go head-to-head with the side of fellow Goal of the Round nominee Santiago Patiño. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 17, 2026

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