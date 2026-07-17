Farrah Walters Joins Fort Lauderdale United's Attacking Unit

Published on July 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce the addition of former U.S. Youth National Team and dynamic forward Farrah Walters ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"Farrah is an exciting young player with tremendous potential and a skill set that fits exactly what we're looking for in the final third," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She's already gained valuable experience in this league, and her pace, creativity, and ability to create scoring opportunities will add another dimension to our attack. We're excited to welcome her to Fort Lauderdale."

An electric forward with a powerful shot, Walters brings pace, attacking quality and goal-scoring ability to the Fort Lauderdale front line. Her ability to stretch defenses, create chances and finish opportunities makes her a valuable addition to an attacking unit featuring Kiara Locklear, Emily Thompson and Sh'nia Gordon ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season.

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Walters opened her collegiate career at Santa Clara, where she dominated over her two seasons in California. The forward earned 2022 WCC All-Freshman honors for her five-goal, four-assist season, but her dominant 11-goal, 2-assist 2023 season earned her First Team All-WCC honors and Second Team All-West Region. Following her dominant campaign, Walters transferred to Duke University for her final two years of eligibility. The forward was a key piece for the Blue Devils across her two seasons in the ACC, recording six goals and five assists as she helped Duke reach back-to-back NCAA College Cups and win the 2024 Regular Season title. Walters concluded her collegiate career with 22 goals and 11 assists across 78 appearances, 48 starts and 3,696 minutes.

Following her collegiate career, Walters signed with fellow Gainbridge Super League club Tampa Bay Sun FC with 10 matches remaining in the 2025/26 season. The forward made her professional debut on April 18 against Lexington SC, appearing as a substitute and logging 25 minutes in her lone appearance for the club.

On the international stage, Walters represented the United States at both the U-15 and U-20 levels. She was a key contributor to the U.S. U-15 Girls National Team throughout 2018, helping the squad capture the 2018 CFA International Women's Youth Football Tournament Weifang title. Walters later earned a call-up to the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team, most recently participating in an October 2021 training camp as the squad prepared for U-20 Women's World Cup qualifying.

A dynamic forward with a complete attacking skillset, Walters will bring additional firepower to the Fort Lauderdale attack as the club sets its sights on a return to the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs in 2026.







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