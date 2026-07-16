Kelsey Oyler Joins Fort Lauderdale United FC Ahead of 2026 Campaign

Published on July 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the addition of electric defender Kelsey Oyler to the roster ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League campaign, pending league and federation approval. Oyler, who spent her rookie season with Spokane Zephyr FC, rejoins former teammate and recent signing Haley Thomas in South Florida for the 2026 campaign.

"Kelsey has already shown she can compete and succeed in the Gainbridge Super League," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Her work rate, creativity, and ability to contribute on both sides of the ball make her an excellent addition to our back line. We're thrilled to have her join our club as we continue building for the 2026 season."

An explosive defender with impressive creativity, Olyer is a constant threat down the left flank. Her relentless work rate, attacking instincts and ability to deliver dangerous service into the box provide Fort Lauderdale with another dynamic option heading into the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season.

A native of Meridian, Idaho, Oyler spent the first four years of her collegiate career at Gonzaga, where she established herself as one of the most accomplished players in program history. The defender earned West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team honors in 2021 before delivering a breakout 2023 campaign, recording one goal and a program-record 12 assists. Her standout season earned United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-America honors, along with First Team All-WCC and First Team All-West Region recognition, as she helped lead the Bulldogs to their first-ever WCC title. Oyler departed Gonzaga as the program's all-time assists leader with 22 and used her final season of eligibility to transfer into Arkansas. The defender made an immediate impact in the SEC, starting 19 of 20 appearances while recording nine assists across 1,509 minutes and helping the Razorbacks reach the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. After five seasons, Oyler concluded her collegiate career with 78 appearances, 77 starts, six goals, 31 assists and 5,995 minutes on the pitch.

After her collegiate career, Oyler returned to the Pacific Northwest and signed with fellow Gainbridge Super League club Spokane Zephyr FC. The defender quickly became a mainstay in the squad, appearing in 27 matches with 22 starts while logging 1,833 minutes during her rookie professional campaign. One of the league's most versatile defenders, Oyler ranked among the Super League's top performers in several defensive categories, finishing seventh in interceptions (39) and tied for 10th in tackles won (37). Oyler also made an impact in the attack, recording one assist, 12 chances created, 42 crosses and 103 duels won as Spokane narrowly missed out on a playoff berth.

A creative yet precise defender, Oyler adds a unique skillset to the Fort Lauderdale back-line as the club prepares to improve in the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season.







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