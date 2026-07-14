Fort Lauderdale United Welcomes Versatile Forward Grace Cutler

Published on July 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce the signing of versatile forward Grace Cutler, adding attacking quality ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"Grace is a versatile attacking player who gives us another dynamic option in the final third," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Her ability to create, combine, and finish makes her a valuable piece for us going into the 2026 season."

An all-around attacking threat, Cutler adds another versatile presence to Fort Lauderdale's frontline. With extensive professional experience across the globe and proven leadership qualities, Cutler brings creativity, composure and a goal-scoring edge as the club looks to return to the Super League Playoffs in year three.

A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, Cutler began her collegiate career at Santa Clara, making 22 appearances with 11 starts and totaling 1,042 minutes while recording six goals and one assist as a true freshman. The forward then transferred to West Virginia with three years of eligibility remaining, where she appeared in all 72 possible matches, making 43 starts and logging 4,429 minutes. Cutler captained the Mountaineers during her senior season, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors as she finished her collegiate career with 94 appearances, 54 starts, 12 goals, five assists and 5,471 minutes. Additionally, Cutler spent three seasons alongside Fort Lauderdale captain Sh'nia Gordon in Morgantown, providing a familiar connection within the squad.

Following her collegiate career at West Virginia, Cutler was selected in the third round (22nd overall) of the 2019 NWSL College Draft by the Houston Dash, but never appeared for the club. Following her stint with the Dash, Cutler travelled the globe and gained extensive international experience with stops at Washington Spirit (NWSL), Sassuolo (Italy), Omiya Ardija (Japan) and ŽNK Međimurje Čakovec (Croatia) before arriving in Fort Lauderdale.

A veteran forward with global experience and an attacking edge, Cutler adds leadership and a goal-scoring presence as Fort Lauderdale builds toward the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 14, 2026

Fort Lauderdale United Welcomes Versatile Forward Grace Cutler - Fort Lauderdale United FC

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