Fort Lauderdale United Adds Physical Defender Maggy Henschler

Published on July 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce the signing of dynamic defender Maggy Henschler ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League campaign, pending league and federation approval.

"Maggy brings valuable professional experience and a skill set that complements the way we want to play," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She's a tough, intelligent defender who competes at a high level and brings consistency to the back line. We're looking forward to seeing the impact she'll have on our team this season."

A commanding center back with a physical edge, Henschler specializes in winning possession through tackles, aerial duels and strong defensive positioning. Her combination of physicality, goal-scoring ability and passing range will add another dimension to the rebuilt Fort Lauderdale back line ahead of the 2026 campaign.

A native of Janesville, Wisconsin, Henschler began her collegiate career at Milwaukee, where she spent three seasons with her hometown program. During her time at Milwaukee, the defender made 52 appearances with 51 starts, recording six goals and three assists across 4,457 minutes while earning 2019 Horizon League All-Freshman Team honors and helping lead the Panthers to three consecutive Horizon League regular-season and tournament titles. Henschler then transferred to Kentucky, where she spent two seasons competing in the SEC. The center back started all 35 matches she appeared in as a Wildcat, scoring three goals while logging 2,895 minutes and serving as team captain during her final collegiate campaign. Henschler concluded her collegiate career as one of the most experienced defenders in the country, totaling 87 appearances, 86 starts, nine goals, three assists and 7,355 minutes on the pitch.

After her collegiate career, Henschler spent preseason with the NWSL's Racing Louisville FC before taking her talents overseas to Sweden. The defender began her professional career with KIF Örebro in 2024, making 12 appearances and scoring two goals across 982 minutes in her rookie campaign. Henschler remained in Sweden for the 2025 season, joining Piteå IF and appearing in 18 matches while logging 1,428 minutes in her second professional season before making the move to South Florida.

A physically dominant defender with a well-rounded skillset, Henschler adds professional experience, physicality and leadership to a Fort Lauderdale back line looking to build on its foundation ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season.







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