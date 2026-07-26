Brooklyn FC Denied Equalizer in Narrow 1-0 Defeat to San Antonio FC

Published on July 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn FC Men narrowly lost at home 1-0 against San Antonio FC on Saturday night despite an inspired performance in the second half.

Brooklyn started the match with a lot of control in the first 10 minutes of the match, pressing well and winning a lot of duels in the midfield to keep possession.

As the first half progressed, San Antonio FC began to assert their dominance and controlled much of the match until the midway break. In the 17th minute of the match, defender Emil Cuello went on a run through a couple of Brooklyn defenders but his shot ultimately went too high. They then had a double chance in the 28th minute. Forward Christian Sorto's curled shot from outside the box hit the post but the rebound fell to forward Cristian Parano but Brooklyn goalkeeper Lukas Burns was able to palm his header over the bar.

The breakthrough came in the 34th minute for San Antonio, as the Brooklyn defense was left stretched open. A cross from defender Akeem O'Connor-Ward found an open Parano in the middle of the box. His initial shot was blocked by a defender but he was able to score the rebound and Brooklyn went into the break down 1-0.

The second half was much more positive for the home side as they created many chances, nine of their eleven shots came after the break. The first shot on target came from a preplanned set piece in the 59th minute, leading to an effort from outside of the box from defender Gabriel Alves. Another set piece in the 66th minute led to a header from defender Callum Frogson that forced a diving save from the San Antonio goalkeeper Joey Batrouni.

Brooklyn thought they found the equalizer through forward Markus Anderson in the 69th minute, but the goal was ruled out for being offside.

They continued to pile pressure in the second half, including a direct free kick from captain Tommy McNamara that went straight at the goalkeeper in the 81st minute. One last chance came in stoppage time as a volley from Anderson was blocked by the San Antonio defense. Although the attack came alive in the second half, Brooklyn was unable to find its equalizer and ended with a 1-0 loss.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC: N/A

San Antonio FC: Cristian Parano 34'

DISCPLINE

Brooklyn FC: Pierre Da Silva 43' (Yellow), Tommy McNamara 61' (Yellow), Gabriel Alves 90+2' (Yellow)

San Antonio FC: Jorge Hernandez 63' (Yellow), Joey Batrouni 75 (Yellow), Curt Calov 78' (Yellow), Santiago Suarez 80' (Yellow)

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Lukas Burns; Ryan McLaughlin (So Nishikawa 90+2'), Gabriel Alves, Callum Frogson, Rocco Romeo, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, CJ Olney Jr., Taimu Okiyoshi (Jaden Servania 79'), Tommy McNamara (Peter Mangione 90+2'), Pierre Da Silva (Stefan Stojanovic 56'), JC Obregón Jr (Markus Anderson 56').

Unused Substitutes: Jackson Lee, Malik Pinto

San Antonio FC - Joey Batrouni; Santiago Suarez, Alex Crognale, Mitchell Taintor, Akeem O'Connor-Ward, Emil Cuello, Lucio Berrón, Mikey Maldonado, Cristian Parano (Diogo Pacheco 73'), Jorge Hernández (Nicky Hernandez 89'), Christian Sorto (Curt Calov 73').

Unused Substitutes: Richard Sánchez, Daniel Barbir, Nelson Blanco, Luke Haakenson

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC MEN

Brooklyn FC Men hit the road again next week to face Charleston Battery on August 1st at 7:30 PM ET. They will return home to face Birmingham Legion on August 8th at 7 PM ET before heading to the west coast to play the Las Vegas Lights. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.