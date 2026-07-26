Tonight's Match Delayed to 7:47 PM ET

Published on July 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Tonight's Brooklyn FC match vs. San Antonio FC at Maimonides Park has been delayed. Kickoff is now set for 7:47 PM ET.

Gates remain open and all in-stadium activities, including Volunteer Appreciation Night with NYC Service and the Volunteer Fair on the concourse, will continue as planned.

Fans should follow Brooklyn FC on social media for any additional updates.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 25, 2026

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