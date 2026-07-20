Brooklyn FC Women Acquire Boston Legacy FC Midfielder Sophia Lowenberg on Loan

Published on July 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Women today announced that it has acquired midfielder Sophia Lowenberg on loan from the National Women's Soccer League's Boston Legacy FC, pending league and federation approval.

A native of Trumbull, Connecticut, Lowenberg, 22, returns to the tri-state area where she grew up after playing four seasons at Boston College, appearing in 67 games with 41 starts and seven goals. She signed her first professional contract with Boston Legacy in December 2025.

"Sophia is exactly the type of player we want in this environment," said Samantha Johnson, Brooklyn FC Women's General Manager. "She's versatile, she competes, and she's hungry for the opportunity to develop at the professional level. We're committed to building a culture of daily standards and continuous development here in Brooklyn, and Sophia fits that identity. We're excited to support her growth and see what she brings to this group."

Known for her positional flexibility, Lowenberg has played attacking midfielder and center back throughout her career. Before Boston College, she was a two-time all-state selection at Trumbull High School, played club soccer for ECNL side Connecticut Football Club, and was named MVP of the 2021 High School All-American Game.

Brooklyn FC Women open the 2026 Fall season on August 15 on the road against Lexington SC at 7 p.m. ET, followed by their home opener against DC Power on Friday, August 21 at 7:30 pm ET. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







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