Brooklyn FC Hires Tomás Tengarrinha as Head Coach

August 5, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced the appointment of Tomás Tengarrinha as head coach of the women's team ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

Tengarrinha, a UEFA A-licensed coach from Lisbon, Portugal, most recently led SF Damaiense in the 2024-25 season following a top-three finish with SC Braga in the 2023-24 Liga BPI campaign. He previously guided Damaiense to promotion into Portugal's top flight in 2022 after an undefeated run and has held senior roles at Torreense and Amora FC. Across these posts, he built a reputation for developing competitive, attack-minded teams and contributed to youth and academy development as both a head coach and technical coordinator.

"Tomás is a modern, forward-thinking coach with a clear style of play and a strong track record of developing players and leading successful teams," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "He aligns perfectly with our vision of building a high-performing squad that plays entertaining, attack-minded football, engages deeply with the Brooklyn and NYC community, and reflects our shared passion for the game. We believe he's the ideal leader to guide us into this next phase."

Tengarrinha arrives in Brooklyn with a reputation for building cohesive, attack-minded teams and developing players through detailed training environments. He will lead the club into its second season in the top tier of U.S. women's professional soccer.

"I'm honored to join Brooklyn FC and contribute to a project that's committed to excellence on and off the pitch," said Tengarrinha. "This club has incredible potential, and I'm excited to lead a group that competes with purpose, elevates its players, and connects with one of the most vibrant communities in the world. I can't wait to get started."

