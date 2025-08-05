Sporting JAX Invites First Coast Youth Soccer Community to Kaexclusive Open Practice

August 5, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX), the First Coast's first-ever professional women's soccer club, is bringing fans closer to the action with an exclusive open practice session for the First Coast's youth soccer community. Presented by Ascension St. Vincent's, this free, family-friendly event will be held on Thursday, August 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, located at 1332 Veterans Pkwy. in St. Johns, FL.

Youth soccer players, coaches and families from across Northeast Florida are invited to get an up-close look at the club's professional training, meet the players, collect autographs and take memorable photos with Sporting JAX players. The event follows recent cancellations of Sporting JAX's highly anticipated preseason matches against Hibernian FC last Saturday due to severe weather, and another against Wrexham AFC Women this Sunday because Wrexham's squad injuries prevented the Welsh team from traveling to Florida.

"We know how much our fans were looking forward to seeing us face Hibernian and Wrexham," said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. "That's why we wanted to do something special for the community, to give our incredible supporters a behind-the-scenes look at how we prepare and to thank them for their passion for the team."

Sporting JAX will make its official debut in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property, with its home opener against DC Power FC on Saturday, August 23, at 7 p.m. at Hodges Stadium. All regular-season and playoff matches will stream live on Peacock.

Season ticket packages for all 14 matches and group tickets (10 or more) are currently available, starting at just $10 per match. Fans purchasing early will receive a complimentary inaugural season scarf (while supplies last). Single-Match tickets are also available, along with Four-Match Packs for additional savings.

Visit www.sportingjax.com or call (904) 863-KICK to be part of this historic season from the beginning. For the latest Sporting JAX news, matchday updates and behind-the-scenes access, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media platforms.







