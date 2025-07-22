Forward Lena Silano Brings Goal-Scoring Prowess to Spokane Zephyr FC

July 22, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lena Silano, a critical goal-maker during her years at Long Beach State, is coming to Spokane to join Zephyr FC in the club's second season in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property (pending league and federation approval).

Silano was a two-time First Team All-Big West Conference pick and was the Big West Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. In her 62 total match appearances for Long Beach State, she scored 27 goals, made 10 assists, recorded the program's ninth ever hat trick and had a game-tying bicycle kick goal go viral in 2022. Her name is all over the Long Beach record books, with the most multi-goal matches in a single season (5), and she ended her career ranked fifth in game-winners, sixth in shots, and seventh in goals and assists.

The Agoura Hills, California product was the 34th pick in the 2023 NWSL draft, going to the Washington Spirit. Over two seasons and 27 appearances with the D.C. club, Silano scored two goals and was the third player to have multiple assists in a single Challenge Cup.

In January 2025, Silano signed with UD Tenerife, of Liga F, the premiere league in Spain, earning starts in four of the nine matches she appeared in.

The 25-year-old striker said she's looking forward to coming to Spokane and being a part of "the team's journey."

"I value the club's vision and professionalism, and I'm looking forward to growing as both a player and a person while contributing to what we're building together," she said. "I can't wait to get started and see what we can achieve as a group!"

Zephyr FC interim head coach Josh McAllister is excited to have a player of Silano's caliber on the squad.

"Lena brings big-game experience to the team. She's been a quality scorer at the highest level and has done so consistently," McAllister said. "We are excited to see what she can do while wearing a Zephyr jersey!"

Zephyr FC kicks off the season Aug. 23 at Cotton Bowl Stadium against Dallas Trinity FC. Following road matches at DC Power FC and Brooklyn FC, Zephyr will host Fort Lauderdale FC in the home opener on Sept. 6 at ONE Spokane Stadium. For schedule and ticket information, visit uslspokane.com.







