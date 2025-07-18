Agreement for Cecilie Fløe Nielsen Transfer to Napoli

July 18, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa Bay Sun FC and Napoli Femminile have reached an agreement for the transfer of Cecilie Fløe Nielsen to the Italian club.

Fløe departs Tampa Bay having written her name into club history. As our leading scorer during the 2024/25 season, her clinical finishing, relentless work rate, and fearless spirit played a defining role in our inaugural campaign culminating in a championship that will forever mark the beginning of our journey.

She arrived with a striker's instinct and a competitor's mindset, embracing every challenge with grace and grit. From her first touch in Sun colors to her final goal in front of a sold-out Riverfront Stadium, Cecilie embodied the fight and flair of this city. Her goals lifted us. Her presence inspired us.

But Cecilie's legacy runs deeper than the goals. In a season that shaped our identity, she helped define who we are a club that dreams boldly, plays bravely, and rises together.

Now, she begins a new chapter in one of football's most storied cities. We thank her for everything and wish her continued success in Naples and beyond. This club, this city, and this league will always be a part of her story.

Thank you, Cecilie.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.