Emory Wegener Signs for Tampa Bay Sun

July 18, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, Florida - Tampa Bay Sun Football Club today announced the signing of goalkeeper Emory Wegener ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

A native of Johns Creek, Georgia, and a 5 ¬â7 shot ¬âstopper, Wegener rose to prominence at the University of Georgia. During her senior year in 2021, she led the Bulldogs with 1,734 minutes, starting 19 games and posting an 11 ¬â5 ¬â3 record. She amassed a career ¬âhigh 70 saves, ranking fifth in the SEC in both shutouts (6) and saves per game (3.68). Her junior season was equally stellar - with a spot on the SEC Preseason Watchlist, a Second Team All ¬âSEC nod, seven shutouts, 53 saves, and named to the SEC Honor Roll, Dean's List, and the J.  Reid Parker Director of Athletics Honor Roll Wegener began her collegiate journey with Georgia in 2018, playing 17 matches and recording five shutouts as a freshman-a performance that placed her among the program's top in fewest goals allowed and shutout counts.

Wegener continued her ascent as a graduate transfer at the University of Maryland for the 2022 season. In six appearances (491 minutes), she tallied 15 saves and earned her first Terrapin shutout against St. Joseph's on September 11, 2022.

"Emory brings not only a commanding presence in goal but also a legacy of resilience and excellence," said Christina Unkel, President & General Manager of Tampa Bay Sun FC. "Her journey through top collegiate programs has honed her leadership and performance - qualities we embrace as we build toward championship aspirations."

Off the field, Wegener majored in sport management at Georgia and pursued public safety leadership and administration at Maryland. Her dedication to academics ran parallel to her athletic excellence.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 18, 2025

Emory Wegener Signs for Tampa Bay Sun - Tampa Bay Sun FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.