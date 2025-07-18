Kentucky Native and USL Super League Player of the Year Emina Ekić Signs with Lexington Sporting Club

July 18, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has announced the transfer of midfielder Emina Ekić from Spokane Zephyr FC to its 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League roster, pending league and federation approval.

Ekić, a Louisville native, returns to the Bluegrass as one of the most accomplished players in the Gainbridge Super League. Her homecoming marks a major milestone for Lexington SC as the club secures the league's inaugural Player of the Year.

Ekić began her journey with Javanon SC and starred at duPont Manual High School, earning Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year honors for the 2015/16 season. She went on to play four standout years at the University of Louisville, where she made history as the first player in program history to be named ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

Her professional career began in 2021 when she was selected fifth overall in the NWSL Draft by Racing Louisville FC, the first University of Louisville player to be drafted into the league. She made more than 20 appearances with Racing Louisville and earned NWSL Player of the Week honors before going on loan to Melbourne City FC in Australia's A-League Women. After a successful stint, she signed a two-year deal to stay in Melbourne.

In July 2024, Ekić signed with Spokane Zephyr FC ahead of the inaugural USL Super League season. She made an immediate impact, scoring the club's first-ever goal in the 17th minute of its debut match. Her consistent performances and leadership on the field earned her the title of USL Super League Player of the Year, awarded by both the league and  Soccer Sheet.

Internationally, Ekić made her senior debut for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team in 2023 and has earned regular call-ups since. She has competed in both UEFA Nations League and Euro Qualifying campaigns, scoring her first international goal in October 2024 during a Euro qualifying playoff against Serbia.

Bringing elite experience, hometown pride, and a championship-level pedigree, Ekić adds immediate value to Lexington SC's 2025/26 roster and strengthens the club's foundation heading into its second season in the Gainbridge Super League.

