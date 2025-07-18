Welcome to the Sun, Sabrina McNeill

July 18, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC today announced the signing of Sabrina McNeill, a composed and commanding defender, from Fort Lauderdale United FC. The move brings one of the Gainbridge Super League's most consistent back-line performers to the reigning champions and shifts the narrative between two of the league's fiercest competitors.

McNeill started 17 matches last season for Fort Lauderdale, anchoring a defense that reached the inaugural USL Super League Final. Known for her intelligence in one-on-one duels, calm distribution under pressure, and relentless motor, McNeill now brings that same tenacity to Riverfront Stadium.

"Sabrina defends with heart and intelligence," said Christina Unkel, President & General Manager. "She's battle-tested, consistent, and brings the kind of presence you build a back line around. We've respected her from the other side - now she's one of us."

A native of Whitby, Ontario, McNeill developed her craft at Auburn University and Eastern Michigan, earning All-MAC honors and excelling as both a student and athlete. Her versatility allows her to play centrally or wide, giving Tampa Bay a new dimension in both defensive structure and transitional play.

Her signing sends a clear message across the league-Tampa Bay Sun FC is not resting on its laurels. It is evolving, strengthening, and preparing for the next rise.







